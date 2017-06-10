2 dead in Florence murder-suicide, deputies say

Fair
The circumstances leading up to these deaths are unclear, but neighbors of the deceased said they were deeply shaken by learning what had happened.
FLORENCE, Ky. -- A man and woman were found dead of an apparent murder-suicide inside a Hazel Drive mobile home Friday, according to Maj. Bill Mark of the Boone County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies received a report of a shooting on Hazel Drive at about 2:08 p.m. When they arrived to investigate, they discovered the two bodies.
Mark identified the deceased as Teresa M. Wade, 34, and Christopher M. Wade, 39.
According to Robin Mann, a neighbor, the couple had a son who was at work when his parents died. His grandmother had died recently as well, she said.
"The child has now suffered a tremendous three losses," Mann said.