2 dead in Florence murder-suicide, deputies say

FLORENCE, Ky. -- A man and woman were found dead of an apparent murder-suicide inside a Hazel Drive mobile home Friday, according to Maj. Bill Mark of the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies received a report of a shooting on Hazel Drive at about 2:08 p.m. When they arrived to investigate, they discovered the two bodies.

Mark identified the deceased as Teresa M. Wade, 34, and Christopher M. Wade, 39.

According to Robin Mann, a neighbor, the couple had a son who was at work when his parents died. His grandmother had died recently as well, she said.

"The child has now suffered a tremendous three losses," Mann said.