EDITORIAL CARTOON: So dangerous

There seems to be a certain narrative across the country that large American cities are dangerous places, full crime and "carnage." Although it's true that cities have to deal with violent crimes, and some have seen spikes, overall the homicide rate has been falling drastically, according to multiple sources such as the FBI.

That holds true in Cincinnati, where a report released Wednesday by City Manager Harry Black's office detailed how homicides in the Queen City fell by double digits from 2015 to 2016.

Although Cincinnati is, by and large, safe, shootings such as the one Wednesday in Government Square can overshadow the strides the city has made in tackling crime.

