EDITORIAL CARTOON: One more thing to juggle

Ohio Gov. John Kasich doesn't think teachers have enough on their plate.

During his State of the State address, Kasich again presented his plan for Ohio's teachers to have to job shadow businesses when they renew their teaching licenses.

This plan is in Kasich's state budget for 2018, and is one of his ways of integrating businesses into local school districts. How Kasich plans to have teachers squeeze in job shadowing between spending their days in classrooms, nights grading papers, their continuing education and their personal lives is anyone's guess.

Kevin Necessary is the editorial cartoonist for WCPO. His opinions do not reflect those of WCPO.

