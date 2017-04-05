EDITORIAL CARTOON: Facing himself

Donald Harvey, the notorious serial killer who called himself the "Angel of Death," died Thursday after being beaten and left in his prison cell earlier this week. Harvey plead guilty to killing 24 patients at Cincinnati's Drake Hospital, and claimed to have killed 50 others. He was convicted of killing 36 people between 1970 and 1987. While any murder is reprehensible, it seems that the "Angel of Death" finally reaped what he sowed.

Kevin Necessary is the editorial cartoonist for WCPO. His opinions do not reflect those of WCPO.

Click here to see more of Kevin's cartoons.