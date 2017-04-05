EDITORIAL CARTOON: Big, gray clouds over the White House

Big, gray clouds are gathering over Donald Trump's White House. FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers testified before Congress on Monday, saying that not only was there no evidence of any surveillance against Trump by the Obama administration, but that ties between the Trump campaign and Russia have been under investigation since July.

The suspicion of Trump-Russian collusion was described as a "big, gray cloud" hanging over the White House. It doesn't help that Trump's pants keep catching on fire and sending up smoke as he repeats his claims about being wiretapped by Obama. As the old rhyme goes, "Liar, liar ..."

