The Great American Eclipse is set to darken the skies over the continental United States next Monday.

The last time a total eclipse like this happened was in 1918. Millions are expected to look up and watch the moon as it blocks our view of the sun. Even if you can only catch a glimpse of the partial eclipse, it's a sight that shouldn't be missed.

Help editorial cartoonist Kevin Necessary come up with a caption for this week's "Caption This" cartoon.

Go to the WCPO Facebook page and write your caption in the comments. The winning caption will receive a free 52-week membership to WCPO Insider.

You can connect with Kevin Necessary on Twitter.