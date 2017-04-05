CAPTION THIS: Opening Day starter

We all know this year might be a little rocky for the Reds. The team has dealt with issues ranging from trades to injuries and illnesses, and expectations are lowered as we head toward Opening Day.
For starters, the Reds have been looking for starters. Homer Bailey is still on the DL, as is Anthony DeSclafani. Returning fan favorite Bronson Arroyo is also out of the rotation, leaving Reds newcomer Scott Feldman to throw out the first pitches April 3. At least we can be thankful that this isn't Feldman's first time as an opening day starter, right?