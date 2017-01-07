PHOTOS: KOI Cavalcade of Customs 2017

WCPO Staff
7:21 AM, Jan 7, 2017

The annual KOI Cavalcade of Customs brought hundreds of custom cars, hot rods, motorcycles and trucks to Duke Energy Convention Center on Friday January 6, 2017 in downtown, Cincinnati. 1956 Chevrolet Nomad trimmed in green owned by James and Melissa Boitnott shown here with its hood up. Photo by Joseph Fuqua II for WCPO

JOSEPH FUQUA ll
CINCINNATI -- The annual KOI Cavalcade of Customs brought hundreds of custom cars, hot rods, motorcycles and trucks to Duke Energy Convention Center on Jan. 6, 2017.

