Top 9 things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Jan. 26-29

Cincy Winter Blues Fest at the Phoenix

Enjoy two nights of more than 30 performing artists on four stages at the Phoenix Downtown. This year’s annual blues event will feature acts from musicians such as the Mike Wheeler Band, Davy Knowles and Michele Lundeen.

5:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday; 5:15 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. The Phoenix, 812 Race St., Downtown. Single day ticket: $22.50; Two-day pass: $40. cincyblues.org

Art After Dark: Queen City Royals

Surround yourself with royalty Friday at the Cincinnati Art Museum’s first Art After Dark event of the new year. Enjoy live music, check out the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s “King Henry VI” costume display, take a Shakespeare selfie and museum tour, create a floral crown and enjoy a wine tasting presented by Downtown market and wine bar Corkopolis at the event.

5-9 p.m. Friday. Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Mount Adams. Free admission and parking. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Dead Blow can release party

Braxton Brewing Company is revving up its canned beer offerings with its Dead Blow tropical stout. Dead Blow has been a staple in Braxton’s tapping room since opening and to celebrate its distribution to area stores the brewery is hosting a tropic themed event with live music and food on site.

5-11 p.m. Friday. Braxton Brewing Company, 27 W. 7th St., Covington. Free admission. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will perform the final three of their five shows in Cincinnati starting this Friday. The visit is Brooks' first since performing here in 1996 and is a show country music fans will not want to miss.

7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. U.S. Bank Arena, 100 Broadway, Downtown. $68.54. usbankarena.com

Street Food Night Market at the Transept, plus Lunar New Year parties

Celebrate the Lunar New Year at this night market themed food event hosted by the Asian Food Fest at the Transept. Food from various Asian countries will be featured and the ticket price gets you unlimited bites from each of food stall set up on the second floor of the event space. Also, do forget to check out our list of Lunar New Year parties at wcpo.com.

9-11:30 p.m. Saturday. The Transept, 1205 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 21 and older. $30. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Garage Brewed

Enjoy a full day of admiring custom cafe motorcycles and great Cincinnati beer from Rhinegeist brewery at this annual event. This year’s Garage Brewed series has grown to include bike enthusiasts and judges from around the country.

Noon-11 p.m. Saturday. Rhinegeist Brewing Co., 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Free. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Beefsteak Club Dinner

Support Bockfest while enjoying delicious food and craft beer at the Christian Moerlein malt house this Saturday. All proceeds from this annual dinner go toward the annual Bockfest and parade set to take place March 3-5 in Over-the-Rhine. Price of admission also gets guests a signed copy of this year’s Bockfest poster.

6:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday. Christian Moerlein Brewing Co., 1621 Moore St., Over-the-Rhine. $55. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Polar Bear Plunge Party at Hotel Covington

Take the plunge at the Hotel Covington Saturday and help support the Cedar Ridge Animal Sanctuary. A temporary pool will be set up in the hotel’s courtyard with warm drinks, chili and other ways to stay warm. There will also be a $500 shopping spree at Donna Salyer’s Fabulous Furs award to the most creative “swimsuit” and a chance to win a $250 gift card to Hotel Covington.

5-9 p.m. Saturday. Hotel Covington, 638 Madison Ave. $10 ($5 goes to the animal sanctuary). For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Sunday School: Drop It Like It’s Hot

What better way to spend a winter Sunday than learning about warm cocktails from the bartenders at Metropole? Carus Waggoner from Second Sight Spirits in Ludlow, Kentucky will be joining the restaurant’s staff as they guide you through the world of winter adult beverages. Drinks and snacks will also be provided

4-5 p.m. Sunday. Metropole, 609 Walnut St., Downtown. $35. 21 and over. For more information visit the event Facebook page.