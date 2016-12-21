Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Celebrate the holidays and 20 years of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra with the "Ghost of Christmas Eve" rock opera Wednesday at U.S. Bank Arena. Purchase tickets online for one of two performances and get a digital audio copy of the show.

4 and 8 p.m. Wednesday. U.S. Bank Arena, 100 Broadway St., Downtown. $39.50-$75. www.usbankarena.com.

The Mockbee Holiday Fair

The Mockbee is putting a cool spin on last-minute holiday shopping Wednesday and Thursday with a fair that brings together artists, vendors, music and alcohol. Browse for jewelry, clothes, art and decor while drinking festive cocktails. The Faux Frenchmen will perform 6-9 p.m. Wednesday. The fair supports the Cincinnati Film Society and ArtsWave.

4 p.m.-midnight Wednesday and Thursday. The Mockbee, 2260 Central Parkway, Over-the-Rhine. Free. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Shen Yun 2017

This visually stunning show tells the 5,000-year history of the country in song and dance through the eyes of classical Chinese artists. "Shen Yun" explores China's heroes and sages, dragons and phoenixes, emperors and immortals with a mission of reviving "the true, divinely inspired culture of China and share it with the world."

7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Aronoff Center for the Arts, 650 Walnut St., Downtown. Prices start at $67. www.cincinnatiarts.org

Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

Wear your tackiest Christmas sweater and make merry Thursday at the Cincinnati Art Museum. The Young Professionals' Choral Collective of Cincinnati will sing festive carols as you drink, make holiday crafts and admire other guests' attire.

5-8 p.m. Thursday. Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Mount Adams. Free. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Carol and Crawl with Overlook Lodge

Make spirits bright in Pleasant Ridge with this pub crawl organized by the Overlook Lodge. Sing and drink your way from the Overlook to Molly Malone's, Nine Giant Brewing and Gas Light Cafe before the night is through.

6:30-10:30 p.m. Thursday. Overlook Lodge: A Rustic Watering Hole, 6083 Montgomery Road, Pleasant Ridge. Free. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Erika Wennerstrom & Friends at Woodward Theater

Join Heartless Bastards lead singer Erika Wennerstrom at the Woodward Theater for a little pre-Christmas Eve cheer. Wennerstrom will perform alongside Jesse Ebaugh and Tender Things, Molly Sullivan and other friends.

8-11 p.m. Friday. The Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. $15. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

SDCorpSkate at Fountain Square

Skate the night away Friday for a good cause at O’Keeffe’s Ice Rink on Fountain Square. Corporate and Self Diploma are sponsoring SDCorpSkate, a special event with extended skating hours, to collect new or gently used clothing for those in need. The items will be donated to Matthew 25 Ministries.

10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Friday. Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown. $6 to skate, including skate rental. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Santa's Workshop at Washington Park

Enjoy one last chance to rub elbows with Santa Claus while making gifts, ornaments and other items at his workshop in Washington Park. The Christmas Eve event is free and sponsored by Kroger. Elves will be at the event to lend helping hands, and dogs are welcome, too.

1-3 p.m. Saturday. Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Free. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Latkapalooza 2016

This annual event hosted by the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati's Young Adult Division and the Mayerson JCC is a great way for people ages 21 to 45 to spend time with friends. The event is free but an RSVP is required.

8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. Mount Adams Pavilion, 949 Pavilion St., Mount Adams. Free. For more information visit the event Facebook page.