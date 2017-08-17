New music accelerator teaching musicians to monetize skills, find success in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Music Accelerator, which calls itself Ohio’s first career accelerator program for musicians and recording artists, launched its first class on Wednesday.

Cincinnati Music Accelerator serves as a program for local artists and musicians, helping them to develop their unique craft, while simultaneously educating them on how to monetize their talent and create a future with it.

RELATED: Online radio stream hopes to breathe new life into Cincy's music, arts scene after WNKU goes silent

Through six weekly two-hour sessions, artists will create content and songs, receive legal services so their work made in CMA will be licensed and protected and host a pitch night that will allow them to showcase and promote their work created through Cincinnati Music Accelerator.

Applications for the fall session, which begins Nov. 8, are open through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 27. The program costs $250 for those who are accepted. Classes are held at Union Hall in Over-the-Rhine and KL Studios Inc., a recording studio in Walnut Hills. Apply at the website here.

Cincinnati Music Accelerator was founded by Kick Lee, a music producer, musician and Cincinnati native. It's a project grantee of People’s Liberty, a philanthropic lab that brings together civic­-minded talent to address challenges and uncover opportunities to accelerate the positive transformation of Greater Cincinnati.

For more information about applying, volunteering, or donating to CMA, visit the website here. For more information on People's Liberty Project Grants, please visit the website here.