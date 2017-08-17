New music accelerator teaching musicians to monetize skills, find success in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Music Accelerator, which calls itself Ohio’s first career accelerator program for musicians and recording artists, launched its first class on Wednesday.
Cincinnati Music Accelerator serves as a program for local artists and musicians, helping them to develop their unique craft, while simultaneously educating them on how to monetize their talent and create a future with it.
Through six weekly two-hour sessions, artists will create content and songs, receive legal services so their work made in CMA will be licensed and protected and host a pitch night that will allow them to showcase and promote their work created through Cincinnati Music Accelerator.
Applications for the fall session, which begins Nov. 8, are open through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 27. The program costs $250 for those who are accepted. Classes are held at Union Hall in Over-the-Rhine and KL Studios Inc., a recording studio in Walnut Hills. Apply at the website here.
Cincinnati Music Accelerator was founded by Kick Lee, a music producer, musician and Cincinnati native. It's a project grantee of People’s Liberty, a philanthropic lab that brings together civic-minded talent to address challenges and uncover opportunities to accelerate the positive transformation of Greater Cincinnati.