Bottles & Basket CAC opening Monday inside the Contemporary Art Center

CINCINNATI -- New craft full-service eatery Bottles & Basket CAC will open 8 a.m. Monday in the Contemporary Arts Center.

The eatery announced its grand opening Wednesday on Facebook.

Bottle & Basket CAC replaces Collective CAC, which closed after its lease expired last month. Bottle & Basket's parent company Wellmann's Brands and the CAC announced its partnership in February.

“The renovation of our Kaplan Hall lobby and the inclusion of a café has been incredibly successful for us and created the artful, social space we desired to offer to our guests,” CAC director Raphaela Platow said in a press release at the time. “We are thrilled to announce as our new partner Wellmann’s Brands with their expertise in food and cocktails.”

Bottle & Basket CAC will offer breakfast and lunch items, pastries, baked goods, coffee and other beverages. Wellmann’s Brands executive chef Lisa Kagen will oversee the CAC menu and add to it over time, according to the release.

Craft cocktail bar M. Wellmann’s will open later this spring on the Walnut Street side of the CAC's Kaplan Hall lobby. The upscale bar will offer charcuterie and fine cheeses, alongside the cocktails that mixologist Molly Wellmann, co-owner of Wellmann's Brands, has become known for creating.

“We are thrilled and excited for this partnership with the CAC," Wellmann said in the release. "We can’t wait to share our expertise of craft cocktails and fine foods with a new audience in a creative space designed by such an incredible female architect! We are so inspired by the design of the space and look forward to continuing to build the relationship together with the CAC. We have some really wonderful things planned for the future."

The CAC has not given an exact date for when the craft cocktail bar will open. Bottles & Basket CAC will start serve food 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.