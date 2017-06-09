Cincygram looks at today's Over-the-Rhine through a black-and-white lens of history

Some things remain the same

WCPO Staff
12:00 PM, Jun 9, 2017

Looking at this building, you can almost hear great jazz musicians jamming from the past.

Dave Schmidt | WCPO contributor
CINCINNATI -- Over-the-Rhine's still vibe from the past is almost palpable in the buildings and atmosphere of the old neighborhood.

Dave Schmidt

Dave Schmidt recently toured the streets of Over-the-Rhine, capturing that vibe in a series of black-and-white photos that could be shot in almost any number of eras past.

Schmidt is the photographer for Cincygram. He has more than 39,400 followers on Instagram, where he focuses on the beauty this region has to offer.

