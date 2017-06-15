$30 & Under: National Lobster Day is the perfect excuse for a Downtown seafood stop

Austin Fast
8:00 AM, Jun 15, 2017
1 hour ago

It's National Lobster Day! We decided to celebrate with a visit to Downtown’s new option for fresh ocean fare:) Does Court Street Lobster Bar meet the $30 and Under test? The answer is a resounding sort of. Nobody’s going to leave with that post-smorgasbord sensation of uncomfortable fullness, but a couple can squeeze in a light meal for $30. We split a requisite lobster roll, cold Maine style, and lobster poutine heaped high with cheddar curds and lobster gravy. It won’t be long till we’re back for all those other lobster-topped menu items.

Lobster poutine with polenta fries (left) and a Maine-style lobster roll with housemade cole slaw (right)

Austin Fast | WCPO
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Patrons sit at Court Street Lobster Bar

Austin Fast | WCPO
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The menu at Court Street Lobster Bar

Austin Fast | WCPO
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Welcome to $30 & Under!

No long food reviews here. Just the essentials on where to find the best local eats to blow your mind, but not your budget. Twice a month, we challenge our team of foodies to scour the town for the best bites for two under $30. This is their latest discovery.

This Week's Find: Court Street Lobster Bar

Why we love it: When this Downtown lobster shack started slinging seafood in April, it filled a gap in Cincinnati’s culinary scene begging for fresh ocean fare. National Lobster Day comes but once a year (June 15), so we wanted to stretch our limits at $30 and Under to see whether this luxurious ocean delicacy also suits our wallets.

The verdict? Nobody’s going to leave feeling like they’ve feasted at Golden Corral, but you can wedge in a light meal for two at $30.

Quarter-pound lobster rolls come in cold Maine and hot Connecticut styles with housemade slaw at $18, well below New England prices. We split one along with a $9 order of poutine featuring polenta fries stacked with lobster chunks, savory gravy and cheddar curds. If you come Monday night, you’ll get $2 beers to wash it all down.

The lobster mac and cheese, lobster grilled cheese and charred corn chowder are all reasons to return post-haste even when it’s not an imaginary food holiday.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top