CINCINNATI -- The Lachey family welcomed a new addition, one they called a "Christmas Miracle."

Phoenix Robert Lachey was born on Christmas Eve, his dad, Nick Lachey posted on Instagram Monday morning. He was born a little early -- a post in September said baby No. 3 was expected by "Spring 2017."

It's a very Merry Christmas indeed! We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5 A photo posted by Nick Lachey (@nicklachey) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:16am PST

Phoenix is Nick and Vanessa's second son; their oldest, Camden, is 5 an their daughter Brooklyn is almost 2.