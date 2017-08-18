Bonnie Tyler will sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' during the actual eclipse

Guests aboard Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise will get the ultimate eclipse experience Monday.

Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler will sing her 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the actual eclipse, Time reported.

President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International Michael Bayley said Tyler “was a natural choice for this once-in-a-lifetime moment.”

The cruise ship will be positioned in the path of totality for the historic moment.

It’s the first time Tyler will perform the classic song to the celestial event, she told Time.

"It’s going to be so exciting," Tyler said. "It doesn't happen very often, does it?"

The song spikes in popularity when eclipses occur. Spotify tracked a 75 percent increase in streams the day after last year’s March total solar eclipse. YouTube views for Tyler’s music video are growing with the phenomenon approaching.