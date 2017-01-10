Connect with Lucy

lucy.may@wcpo.com

513-490-6084

Twitter @LucyMayCincy

LinkedIn

When did you start working here? January 2013

Where else have you worked? Cincinnati Business Courier; Cincinnati Enquirer; Herald-Leader in Lexington, Ky.; Dayton Daily News; The Greenville News in South Carolina.

Where did you go to college? Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. I graduated in 1990 with a bachelor of science in journalism.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work? In my work, I am most proud of the connections I have built in the community that allow me to cover important people, places and issues that sometimes go unnoticed.

What are you most proud of in your own life? I have been married to Christopher Schwarz for more than 20 years, and we have two wonderful daughters who make us proud every day.

What do you love about living in the Tri-State? I love living where I grew up and trying to help make the Tri-State a better place for my children by telling stories that make a difference.

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions? I like to hang out in Over-the-Rhine, downtown Cincinnati, Mt. Adams, Covington, Newport, Fort Mitchell and Park Hills. I could spend hours at the Cincinnati Art Museum, the Contemporary Arts Center or the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

Apps you can't live without? Twitter, Google Maps, Fandango