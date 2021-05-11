Peloton Recalls: What You Need to Know

Peloton issued a recall of all Tread and Tread Plus Treadmills, on Tuesday, May 5, following at least 72 reported incidents of adults, children, and pets being pulled under the treadmills. Peloton is aware of almost 30 reports of children being seriously injured by the Peloton Tread and Peloton Tread Plus machines. Injuries include second and third degree abrasions, broken bones, and lacerations. One child – a six year old – died after being pulled under the machine.

Consumers should immediately stop using the Peloton Tread and Peloton Tread Plus Treadmills, according to the recall notice,.

Peloton has been aware of injuries associated with its Tread and Tread Plus Treadmills for some time, yet failed to act to warn consumers until now. In fact, on April 17, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued an urgent warning to consumers to “Stop Using the Peloton Tread+.” At the time of that announcement, CPSC was aware of 39 incidents including one death and other serious injuries. Following CPSC’s public warning, however, one of Peloton’s chief executives said that Peloton had no intention of recalling these machines. That position has clearly changed, but only after numerous additional reports of significant injuries.

