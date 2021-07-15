Brand Spotlight

Local Firm Unveils Patent-Pending Crypto Fund

9:16 AM, Jul 15, 2021
Written by: Buechner Haffer Meyers & Koenig Co., LPA
BHMK Solutions, a consulting subsidiary of BHMK Law, has created a patent-pending crypto currency exchange fund that will allow participants very unique advantages to traditional crypto currency investing.

The fund provides instant diversification to one’s portfolio by adding an entire array of balances of crypto currencies to their mix. This is done in an effort to minimize risk as you no longer have to hitch your wagon to a single crypto “coin”, which protects you from the volatility of each coin’s trading value.

Having the fund’s accounting all being done on a blockchain ledger provides a unique marriage between accountability in record keeping, visibility in equity value, and diversification of an asset class all in one.

If you’re looking to add diversification and risk minimization to your portfolio through cryptocurrency investing, please find us here.

