EMERGING GROWTH AND VENTURE

Entrepreneurs make enormous personal and professional sacrifices to start and build their companies. They take great risks in order to bring their vision to life. They often have limited resources to confront a seemingly endless stream of competitive threats. They fight daily not just for market share, but for their companies’ very survival.

Entrepreneurialism is truly a part of BHMK’s DNA, and serving entrepreneurs is a core part of what we do.

BHMK provides a broad range of services to emerging companies in a wide spectrum of different business sectors (from SaaS technology development companies to food/beverage brands, and everything in between). For clients looking for this type of legal support, BHMK offers the following:

Entity selection and formation

Corporate governance (including shareholder, operating and partnership agreements)

Employment, independent contractor and consulting agreements

Confidentiality, invention assignment, non-competition and non-solicitation agreements

Employee incentive programs (including stock options, restricted stock/units and phantom stock/units)

Private debt and equity financing (including friends/family, angel, venture capital and private equity)

Commercial loans

Intellectual property protection (including trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets)

Website and mobile application terms of use and privacy policies

Data protection and cyber security

Technology transfer and licensing

Supplier and manufacturing agreements

Customer agreements

Joint ventures and strategic alliances

Regulatory compliance

Federal, state and local tax

Franchising

Shareholder/owner buyouts and dispute resolution

Corporate asset protection and succession planning

