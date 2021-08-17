BHMK ADDS MARK LONGENECKER, EXPANDS CORPORATE BENCH

Mark H. Longenecker, Jr., a Harvard Law graduate and Business/Corporate lawyer with over 40 years of experience, is the latest addition to BHMK’s rapidly growing bench. BHMK now boasts over 20 lawyers (Partners, Associate, and Of-Counsel) covering comprehensive services lines to support privately-held businesses and their families in Greater Cincinnati. The addition of Longenecker will accelerate the growth of BHMK’s Venture/Emerging Group, as well as the firm’s Corporate and Mergers & Acquisition attorneys.

Prior to joining BHMK as Of-Counsel, Longenecker had been a partner at Frost Brown Todd (formerly Frost & Jacobs), Greenebaum Doll & McDonald, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, and currently operates his own boutique corporate/business firm (The Longenecker Law Firm).

Longenecker has a wide variety of experience in business and corporate matters and transactions, including organization of business entities; representation of start-up companies, and venture capital and private equity investors; mergers and acquisitions; debt and equity financings; contract review, management and risk assessment; terms and conditions of sale of goods and services; board of director and board of advisor activities; shareholder disputes; license transactions and software agreements.

Mark is a graduate of Denison University, BA with highest honors in mathematics and economics, and Harvard Law School, J.D., cum laude.

Mark is a member of the Ohio State and Cincinnati Bar Associations and has been involved in numerous community activities. He is recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® and by Ohio Super Lawyers®. Mark was named Best Lawyers 2014 Cincinnati, Ohio Corporate Governance Law Lawyer of the Year.

Business formation and the right governance rights takes the right team to create. Please click HERE to get connected to Mark or one of BHMK's talented attorneys to help find you the right solution!