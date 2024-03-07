‘Young Sheldon’ spinoff will follow the next chapter for Georgie and Mandy

The series finale of “Young Sheldon” will air in May, but that doesn’t mean the Cooper family saga ends there.

CBS has announced they have ordered a spinoff series starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment. The pair will reprise their roles as Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister. The sitcom will follow the couple to Texas and document their journey as parents.

The multi-cam comedy series will air on CBS and will be available for streaming on Paramount+. Multi-cam series differ from single-cam series in that they are filmed in front of a live audience and often in just one take — giving the show a feeling of live theater similar to that of traditional sitcoms such as “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

Montana Jordan took to Instagram to share his excitement about the new series. Along with an image of a press release about the new series, Jordan wrote:

“GET READY!!!! The Cooper family continues. Thank y’all for the support of Young Sheldon. I hope to deliver just what y’all are looking for in this new adventure!”

Emily Osment also shared her excitement on Instagram, writing:

“So thrilled to finally be able to celebrate this wonderful news I share with the best fake husband a girl could ask for @montanajordan. Huge thank you to our Steves and our Chuck for putting their faith in us as well as my whole team for working tirelessly to make my everlasting multicam dreams come true. Stick around y’all, the story continues… ”

The post quickly garnered over 93,000 likes, proving that people are eager for more of Georgie and Mandy’s love story.

The new series will be created by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland, the producing team behind “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon.”

“From ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to ‘Young Sheldon,’ the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us,” the executive producers said in a statement. “We’re very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy.”

The “Young Sheldon” finale will air on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Fans will get to watch two back-to-back episodes as the series comes to a close. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can watch the final episodes live, and Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch these episodes on demand the next day.

