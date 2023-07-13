Stormy Tuesday with oppressive humidity

Humidity is going to make a bigger statement today and with it comes the chance for showers and storms during the day. There is also the risk for severe weather with today's storms.

WCPO SPC outlook Thursday



A cold front is already trigger isolated storms in the early morning hours out in central Indiana. This shows that enough lifting is happening even in the overnight hours to get storms going at any time. We'll need to keep an eye on the radar throughout the morning drive for isolated storm development. Otherwise, the sky is partly cloudy and it's warm and muggy. We'll start the day around 70-73.

Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the daylight hours. The question of "when" is honestly up to Mother Nature. I'm seeing some weather models showing growing storms as early as 10 a.m. while others slow down the start of storms until closer to 1 p.m. It's one of those setups in the atmosphere that we just have to watch the radar and see when storms get going locally. Storm chances go into the early evening before fading.

WCPO Late morning storm chance



WCPO Early afternoon storms



Storms could pack a punch today. We are under a "slight risk" of severe storms. This includes the risk for damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Keep in mind storms will also produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Tonight we are down to 70 as it dries out.

Friday we are between weather systems so we'll get a mostly sunny and dry day. But expect it to be hot and humid with a high of 88 degrees.

More scattered storms are likely to pass through the area on Saturday with the next cold front.

MORNING RUSH

Isolated storms

Muggy

Low: 73

THURSDAY

Scattered storms

A few strong to severe storms

High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT

Storms fade

Partly cloudy

Low: 70

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and humid

High: 88

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm and muggy

Low: 70

