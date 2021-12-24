Near record warmth and rain for Christmas

It's Christmas Eve and it surely doesn't feel like it in the weather department. It's warm and windy!

Temperatures start in the mid to upper 40s this morning with a cloudy sky. The sky will stay overcast all day long. Winds will be coming in from the south at 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph. This south wind is what pushes temperatures into the upper 50s late this evening.

Isolated showers will be possible overnight but it's minor and won't stop Santa from making deliveries.

Christmas morning starts with scattered showers and unusually warm air. The morning temperature will be in the mid to upper 50s. We'll see spotty rain chances throughout the day as temperatures warm to the mid 60s. It's possible that we could tie the record high of 66 degrees tomorrow.

Jennifer Ketchmark Christmas Day Planner



Temperatures dip a bit more Saturday night into Sunday morning. We'll bottom out at 40.

And then Sunday is lovely with a high of 54 and a partly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Not as cold

Low: 47

CHRISTMAS EVE

Cloudy and warmer

Windy

High: 58

TONIGHT

Overcast

Slight rain chance

Low: 56

CHRISTMAS DAY

Near record warmth

Scattered showers

High: 65

CHRISTMAS NIGHT

Rain ends, cooling

Mostly cloudy

Low: 40

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Still mild

High: 54

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts