More sunshine and a nice jump in temperatures

We did it, we made it past the cold weekend and the bitterly cold wind chills. Now, it's time to warm up!

Temperatures start in the low 20s this morning and warm to the mid 40s this afternoon. We'll see plenty of sunshine from sunrise to sunset. The only catch in today's forecast is the wind. It will increase from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tuesday will be another day were we see weather improvements. We will warm to 51 under a sunny sky.

Wednesday is also looking like a great day as temperatures continue to climb, this time to the md 50s! The sky will be mostly sunny and winds remain light from the southwest at 5 mph.

All in all, it's a great few days for your pre-Thanksgiving travel.

For Thanksgiving Day, clouds will return but rain chances don't really show up until late in the day, if not until later that night. Temperatures on Thanksgiving will be in the mid to upper 50s for a pleasant day!

Rain chances return Thursday night into Friday but it's only an isolated chance for Black Friday shopping. Highs still make it to the low 50s.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cold again

Low: 21

MONDAY

Sunshine

Not as cold

High: 46

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 26

TUESDAY

Ample sunshine

Milder

High: 51

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear again

Cool

Low: 30

