The Body Shop ceases US operations, closes dozens of Canada stores

The Body Shop has shut down operations in the U.S. and is now closing dozens of stores in Canada.

This comes as the beauty brand files for bankruptcy.

The Body Shop shared the news in a press release, saying it terminated its U.S. subsidiary and that its business in Canada will be subject to a restructuring.

Online sales in Canada via the company’s e-commerce site will stop. The company also named 33 of its stores that will "close in the near-term." Liquidation sales are beginning immediately at those locations.

The Body Shop was founded in the U.K. in 1976 with a promise of delivering natural, sustainable and ethically produced products. By 2023, the company had expanded to 2,500 retail locations, both owned and franchised, and was operating in over 80 countries.

The Body Shop was sold to asset management company Aurelius for $266 million last year, according to CNN.

