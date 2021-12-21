Drones to light up Nippert in celebratory show Tuesday

CINCINNATI — A drone show will light up the skies over Nippert Stadium on Tuesday evening to celebrate the success of the Bearcats' football team.

The show is set to start at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday evening, featuring more than 150 drones dancing together in a light show before the Bearcat's men's basketball game at 7 p.m.

Fans can take their place in the student section in the South Endzone for the best view, according to a press release from the University of Cincinnati.

The light show is to celebrate the football team's 13-0 undefeated season and first College Football Playoff appearance, which kicks off on New Year's eve.