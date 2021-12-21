Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Drones to light up Nippert in celebratory show Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
WCPO
UC's $86 million renovation to Nippert Stadium
Posted at 8:11 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 20:11:50-05

CINCINNATI — A drone show will light up the skies over Nippert Stadium on Tuesday evening to celebrate the success of the Bearcats' football team.

The show is set to start at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday evening, featuring more than 150 drones dancing together in a light show before the Bearcat's men's basketball game at 7 p.m.

Fans can take their place in the student section in the South Endzone for the best view, according to a press release from the University of Cincinnati.

The light show is to celebrate the football team's 13-0 undefeated season and first College Football Playoff appearance, which kicks off on New Year's eve.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.