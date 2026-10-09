Scores for Week 8 of the Greater Cincinnati high school football season

CINCINNATI — The second weekend of October brings the Greater Cincinnati high school football scene one step closer to the postseason.

There are multiple games to watch during this Week 8 of the season.

The WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week features Elder (5-2) at Highlands (6-1). This is the 10th meeting between the programs with Elder leading the all-time series 8-1.

Highlands is seeking its first win over Elder since 2011. Highlands is ranked No. 1 in Kentucky Class 4A. The Bluebirds have won six consecutive games this season.

Highlands is led by several players including sophomore quarterback Bryce Armstrong, who has thrown for 904 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 512 yards and eight touchdowns. Armstrong received a scholarship offer from Wisconsin on Monday night. He also has a scholarship offer from Miami University among others along with interest from Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Georgia Tech and Louisville.

“The quarterback is the first thing that jumps off the screen,” Elder coach Doug Ramsey said. “He is a really good player. They are a typical Highlands team – play with great effort, can make some explosive plays and will do a good job in the special teams phase. (Coach) Bob (Sphire) has done a great job.”

Elder is seeking to rebound after back-to-back losses to St. Xavier and Moeller. Elder is No. 8 in Ohio overall by MaxPreps. The Panthers are ranked No. 3 in Division I, Region 4.

“We have to just keep believing we are a good football team," Ramsey said. "Lost two tough games over the past two weeks - had some chances late in each game. Just have to limit mistakes and control what we can control. It will be a great atmosphere on Friday night.”

Friday is the second game of a home-and-home agreement between Highlands and Elder. The Panthers won the 2025 matchup at The Pit.

“We’re really going to get challenged Friday night,” Highlands coach Bob Sphire said. “The quarterback (Elder senior Kaden Estep) is as good of a quarterback as you’re going to play against.”

Estep surpassed 6,000 career passing yards last week in the loss to Moeller at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. He is second on Elder's all-time career passing yards list.

WCPO 9 Sports will also keep an eye on multiple other games this weekend including Lakota East (4-3) playing host to Middletown (4-3) in a key Greater Miami Conference matchup.

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (6-1) plays host to Purcell Marian (4-3) in the Miami Valley Conference.

On Saturday, Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (7-0) plays Hughes (7-0) at 3 p.m., at Summit Country Day. CCPA has a 7-0 record for the first time in program history. Hughes is 7-0 for the first time since 1924.

Keep updated with all of the Week 8 high school football results on this scoreboard.

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