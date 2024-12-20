Colerain names Jordan Stevens its new head football coach, pending board approval

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain High School named Jordan Stevens its head football coach Friday afternoon, pending Northwest Local School District Board of Education approval in January.

“Jordan not only demonstrates strong character as a coach but also has the same dedication in the classroom,” Colerain athletic director Matt Stoinoff said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome him full-time to our school next year.”

Stevens was the Mount Healthy head coach for the past three seasons. He led Mount Healthy to a 10-3 record and a Division II regional semifinalist finish in 2024.

Stevens said he likes the tradition, passion and support of the Colerain community as he enters a new opportunity.

"I look forward to building relationships with the kids, the community and the alum," Stevens said in a text message. "I'm looking forward to the work! I look forward to the standard of excellence that Colerain holds; The Rain Will Reign Again!"

Mount Healthy had an 8-3 record in 2023 after a 5-6 record in 2022.

Stevens said he is "beyond proud of what we accomplished at Mount Healthy."

"I will forever be grateful for the kids and the district's trust and belief in me," Stevens said. "I am proud of our team. We created young men and did our very best to make sure they all had an opportunity of a successful future of being amazing gentlemen!"

Stoinoff said Stevens is an excellent fit at Colerain.

“I had the opportunity to watch Jordan coach a few times during the playoffs and I was very impressed with his demeanor, attitude and ability to motivate his players,” Stoinoff said. “After two incredible back-to-back seasons, Jordan can demonstrate a wealth of experience and knowledge. I am confident he will inspire our players to excel both on and off the field.”

Stevens succeeds former Colerain coach Carl Huber, who stepped down in late October after two seasons.

Colerain was winless in 2024 and 2023. Colerain’s most recent win occurred Oct. 14, 2022 (21-0 win over visiting Hamilton). Colerain is scheduled to play at La Salle in the 2025 season opener next August.

Stevens played football for Gateway High School in Pennsylvania where he was an all-state player his junior and senior years. He earned a scholarship to Miami University in 2006.

He also spent time at tight end in the NFL with the Washington and Pittsburgh organizations after his Miami University career.

Stevens has been coaching high school football for more than 10 years. He’s coached at Mount Healthy, Princeton and Reading.

Prior to Mount Healthy, Stevens spent five years at Reading where was the defensive coordinator and the strength and conditioning coach.

