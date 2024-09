CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have announced their inactive list for week 1. By virtue of this list we can infer that Ja'Marr Chase will be suited up and ready to go for today's matchup at home against the New England Patriots.

Up until the team's announcement today, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Facebook, many have speculated on whether or not Chase would be dressed in orange for week 1.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. EST. The Bengals are taking on the Patriots in Cincinnati.