Cincinnati Bengals look to avoid Super Bowl hangover, kick off season at home against Pittsburgh Steelers

CINCINNATI — After going further than any Bengals team in decades, the reigning AFC champions are hoping to avoid the Super Bowl hangover and kick off the 2022 season with a win.

Cincinnati hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium on Sunday. The division rivalry has been intense in recent years, neither team looks the squads of years past as the Bengals are favored by 6.5.

The retirement of Ben Roethlisberger means a new name will be taking snaps for Pittsburgh. Mitch Trubisky, Ohio Mr. Football in 2012, was named starter ahead of first round draft pick Kenny Pickett.

“He’s obviously got really good athleticism and he’s been a good passer when he needs to be … we’re preparing to play against a really good quarterback on Sunday,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.

Trubisky’s start will mark the first time two former Ohio Mr. Football quarterbacks play in the same NFL game, as Joe Burrow received the honor in 2014.

While this year’s Steelers are a much newer team, the Bengals know what could happen if they don’t take the season one game at a time.

“We’re not getting too far ahead of ourselves,” Burrow said.

Burrow said he hopes the offense can continue to remain balanced this season, aiming for 50-50 run-pass plays. The Bengals spent the offseason improving their offensive line in hopes of helping protect Burrow and improve the passing game.

If the offensive line is much improved and Cincinnati’s defense continues to succeed, building on last season’s accomplishments will still prove to be difficult. Only three teams have ever followed up a Super Bowl loss by winning the whole thing — and only team to do it since 1973 were the Tom Brady-led Patriots in 2018.

But first, Pittsburgh. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. on CBS.

