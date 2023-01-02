Bengals tailgaters can count Burrow's family among them most games

CINCINNATI — At tailgate parties before the Cincinnati Bengals take the field, fans could bump into Robin or Jimmy Burrow, quarterback Joe's family — just look for "Mike."

On Monday, the Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium, vying for the AFC's top seed during the Monday Night Football game, airing on WCPO-9 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Jimmy and his wife, Robin — and Mike, the (stuffed) Bengal — are a fixture at Bengals tailgates every since their son stormed onto the team. He said the tailgates help ease the nerves he has watching his son step onto the field.

"I never, as a coach, I never really experienced a tailgate for all those years," said Jimmy, a retired football coach for Ohio University in Athens. "And now it's great, but it helps us relax. A little bit."

Jimmy was one of his son's earliest coaches, watching as Joe developed into a player who was special from a young age.

"Well, he started being a quarterback of a team when it was third grade," said Jimmy. "And you saw him doing some things, third, fourth, fifth and sixth grade, that you go 'I don't think that's probably normal for that age group.'"

Seeing the skills his son possessed in the game still doesn't mean Jimmy knew just how far Joe would go — or how impactful his career would be for an entire city full of football fans.

"I know a lot of people, especially kids, you know, want to see Joe and want to get his autograph and pictures and it's, it's just hard to do that with everybody," said Jimmy.

But no matter how successful your kids grow to be in life, Jimmy said the urge to give advice is still strong. On game day, Joe still gets texts from his former coach and father.

"I do text him on game day," said Jimmy. "And there's a few coaching points during the course of my messages. One per Sunday, and I'm still waiting for my first response."

Jimmy and Robin run the Joe Burrow Foundation, founded after Joe's Heisman Trophy speech about food insecurity in Athens, Ohio sparked a wave of donations for the working class region.

"We feel fortunate and blessed that he's given us a platform to help raise awareness for these things," Jimmy said in November, when the foundation launched a campaign to raise funds for families struggling with food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. "The support from Cincinnati and really the whole state of Ohio is unbelievable. And we really appreciate it and feel fortunate that things have worked out the way they have for Joe."

Related: Has Joe Burrow always been this way? We asked his parents

Related: Joe Burrow's parents discuss his leadership, importance of foundation helping in OH, LA

Related: Bengals, Bills compete for top seed in the AFC during Monday Night Football

Related: After Bengals' 2021 success, local authors dug into team's history for new book