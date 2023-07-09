Concacaf Gold Cup doubleheader to kick off at TQL Stadium

CINCINNATI — TQL Stadium is hosting the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals Sunday evening.

For the first time in the stadium's history, it will become the stage for a doubleheader, with two matches kicking off at 5 p.m. Activities will be held at Washington Park between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., along with things to do outside the stadium at the plaza.

Guatemala will take on Jamaica and the US Men's National Team will take the pitch against Canada. The event is expected to draw soccer fans from around the world.

"We've got the US Men's National Team playing here locally and against Canada, so huge game and a fun one for our fans and it's our first ever doubleheader and then when you put on top of that we've got two of our FC Cincinnati players that are on the roster for the US Men's National Team," said Kate Solomon, senior vice president of fan and community engagement for FC Cincinnati.

Those two FC Cincinnati players are Brandon Vazquez and Matt Miazga. They'll join the rest of the USMNT as they take the pitch at TQL Stadium for the third time in the stadium's history.

Vendors are up early to set up for the tournament. One of the things you can buy are these keychains that were made by kids in Guatemala. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/5xFmLWQm34 — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) July 9, 2023

It's also the first time Cincinnati will host a Concacaf Gold Cup match, but TQL Stadium is no stranger to hosting an international match.

In September 2021, the U.S. Women's National Team handily defeated Paraguay within the stadium's walls in an international friendly. Just months later, the U.S. Men's National Team pulled out a win against Mexico in a qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup. In June 2022, TQL Stadium hosted the U.S. Men's National Team again as they won against Morocco in an international friendly.

The Concacaf Gold Cup is a showdown between teams in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Held every two years, the 2023 Gold Cup will be the tournament's 17th iteration. Mexico has most consistently come out on top of the cup, with eight titles under the country's belt; the United States has won seven and Canada has been tournament champions just once.