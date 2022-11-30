Watch Now
Sponsor Generated Content

Actions

The future of TV has arrived: With NEXTGEN TV, live broadcast television will never be the same

Three women in living room watching television
Monkey Business Images
Three women in living room watching television
Posted at 9:17 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 09:17:12-05

By merging over-the-air antenna TV with the internet, NEXTGEN TV is going to change the way we watch live broadcast television.

Stations can now personalize their news, sports, live events and shows with interactive features that give viewers the content most relevant to them. NEXTGEN TV is a feature built into select new TVs.

NEXTGEN TV is designed to be upgradable so your television advances with the latest technology.

With NEXTGEN TV you can get:

  • Stunning 4K, HDR video 
  • Movie theater quality sound 
  • Added voice clarity with VoicePlus
  • Consistent volume across channels
  • Enhanced Internet Content on demand

The future of television has arrived, and the possibilities are unlimited.

Learn More at WatchNextGenTV.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Tri-State children in need get a new, unwrapped toy.

Local News

Help Tri-State children in need get a new, unwrapped toy.