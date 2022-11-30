The future of TV has arrived: With NEXTGEN TV, live broadcast television will never be the same

By merging over-the-air antenna TV with the internet, NEXTGEN TV is going to change the way we watch live broadcast television.

Stations can now personalize their news, sports, live events and shows with interactive features that give viewers the content most relevant to them. NEXTGEN TV is a feature built into select new TVs.

NEXTGEN TV is designed to be upgradable so your television advances with the latest technology.

With NEXTGEN TV you can get:

Stunning 4K, HDR video

Movie theater quality sound

Added voice clarity with VoicePlus

Consistent volume across channels

Enhanced Internet Content on demand

The future of television has arrived, and the possibilities are unlimited.

Learn More at WatchNextGenTV.com