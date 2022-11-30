The future of TV has arrived: With NEXTGEN TV, live broadcast television will never be the same

By merging over-the-air antenna TV with the internet, NEXTGEN TV is going to change the way we watch live broadcast television.
Stations can now personalize their news, sports, live events and shows with interactive features that give viewers the content most relevant to them. NEXTGEN TV is a feature built into select new TVs.
NEXTGEN TV is designed to be upgradable so your television advances with the latest technology.
With NEXTGEN TV you can get:
- Stunning 4K, HDR video
- Movie theater quality sound
- Added voice clarity with VoicePlus
- Consistent volume across channels
- Enhanced Internet Content on demand
The future of television has arrived, and the possibilities are unlimited.
Learn More at WatchNextGenTV.com