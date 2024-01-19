Sophie Turner's 'wrongful retention' suit against Joe Jonas dismissed

Sophie Turner's lawsuit against her ex-husband Joe Jonas, alleging he had "wrongfully retained" their two daughters away from their English home, has been dismissed by a New York judge.

The move Wednesday occurred with both parties' approval, coming after a U.K. judge approved a co-parenting consent plan on Jan. 11 that both parties had signed.

The "Game of Thrones" actress had sued her musician ex in September, weeks after the pair announced they had "mutually decided to amicably" split after more than four years married.

Turner's suit accused Jonas of keeping their daughters — 18-month-old Delphine and 3-year-old Willa — away from their "habitual residence of England," in part, by withholding their passports.

SEE MORE: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reach a temporary child custody agreement

She claimed the pair had agreed to make the country their permanent home earlier in 2023, but while Turner filmed a series in Britain that summer, they agreed to keep the kids with Jonas while he toured the U.S. The plan, she alleged, was for her to take the girls back to England once she wrapped in September, but that month, Jonas filed for divorce, saying the marriage was "irretrievably broken."

A statement from Jonas' representative at the time said a court order in Florida, where the pair's divorce proceedings were filed, prohibited either parent from relocating the children.

In October, Jonas and Turner came to a temporary child custody arrangement that would allow the children to spend equal time in the U.S. and the U.K. — which the judge cited Wednesday in dismissing Turner's custody suit "with prejudice, and without attorneys' fees, expenses, costs and/or disbursements awarded to either party."

