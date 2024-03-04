Over 102,000 bottles of mouthwash recalled due to child poisoning risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling 102,100 bottles of mouthwash due to a poisoning risk to children.

While there have been no reported injuries at this time, the commission is telling people to keep the Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash away from kids as the bottles lack child-resistant packaging.

"The recalled mouthwash contains ethanol in a concentration which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children," a press release stated.

All bottles of Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash in Wintermint and Eucalyptus Mint flavors are included in the recall.

The recalled products were sold at Amazon, Whole Foods, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Mom’s Organic Market, New Seasons Market and Mother’s Market & Kitchen, among others, from October 2010 through December 2023, for about $10.50 per bottle.

The commission says that if you have any of these products at home, you should move the mouthwash away from any children and get in touch with the manufacturer, Nutraceutical Corporation, for a full refund or replacement, with shipping included.

For more information on how to obtain a full refund click here.

