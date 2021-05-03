Statewide alert issued for man missing from Columbus

The Columbus Police Department has issued a statewide alert for a man who went missing Monday afternoon.

Police said 82-year-old Bob Hasson drove a white 2007 Toyota Tacoma with a license plate of CQS-5106 away from his home and never returned.

Hasson is white, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said he suffers from dementia and they are concerned for his safety.

Hasson lives on Reynolds Crossing Drive in the City of Reynoldsburgh. Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or 1.866.693.9171.