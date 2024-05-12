Suspect identified after Euclid police officer shot and killed

From WEWS- News 5 Cleveland

A suspect has been identified after a Euclid police officer was shot and killed on Saturday night.

Deshawn Anthony Vaughn is a suspect in the death of the officer, according to authorities. Vaughn is described as 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a white 2017 Volkswagen Passat with a temporary license plate mounted in the rear window. Euclid Police said he is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Ohio State Highway Patrol

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 or the U.S Marshal’s Service at 1-866-492-6833.

The officer was shot during what police call an "ambush" while responding to a call at a home on the 300 block of East 211th Street for a reported disturbance, police said.

The officer was transported to University Hospitals, where he died from his injuries, according to police.

News 5 had a crew on the scene and saw a chopper in the air along with officers from Cleveland Heights, South Euclid, University Heights, Cleveland, East Cleveland, Lyndhurst, the Sheriff's Department and Wickliffe on the scene.

Our crew saw officers instruct at least one individual to exit a home with their hands up on East 211th Street, where they were barricaded.

News 5 photographer Mike Vielhaber said he saw one armed person being arrested in the street.

The Euclid Police Department said that the surrounding departments on the scene were assisting them in "locating the suspect or suspects responsible for [the officer's] death."

Police are asking the community to keep the fallen officer, his family and loved ones and the department in their thoughts and prayers. The officer's identity has not yet been disclosed.