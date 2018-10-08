Cannabis operator officially opens medical marijuana cultivation facility in Ohio

According to Cresco Labs, its hybrid greenhouse has “an energy efficient design that maximizes the cultivation power of the sun.” The company plans to grow about 30 strains of marijuana to sell at dispensaries across the state in multiple forms including vape pens, oral sprays, pills and transdermal patches.
It plans to have products available for purchase at dispensaries in early 2019.
There are 21 medical conditions which can qualify a patient for medical marijuana in Ohio. A doctor has to take a two-hour state-approved training course and then apply to be certified with Ohio's Medical Board in order to recommend medical marijuana.
Patients still won't be allowed to smoke marijuana. The state's dispensaries can distribute marijuana in the form of edibles, oils, patches and for vaporizing to patients. The patients and their caregivers can possess as much as a 90-day supply at any given time.