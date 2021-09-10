Lakota teacher helps post-9/11 generation understand the toll of attacks

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — For Americans who lived through the events of Sept. 11 2001, images from the terror attacks at that time can bring back strong feelings. But for those who weren’t born yet, the emotional connection isn’t there.

Lakota West High School teacher Marian Weber is on a mission to help the post-9/11 generation understand the mood of that day.

“I’ve taught this every year,” she said. “Students were, at points, able to add to it. My last year was the first year I felt like I hit a wall. It was that glazed look in their eyes that, frankly, shocked me.”

Now, before she asks her composition students to write about 9/11, they hear about it firsthand from people who were there through various teaching tools, including the documentary “The Man in the Red Bandana.”

The doc tells the story of Welles Crowther, who worked in the south tower at the World Trade Center and saved several people before he lost his own life when the building collapsed.

The documentary shows first-person accounts of people who were at Ground Zero that day and those who lost loved ones.

When Weber asked her students who discussed the events of Sept. 11 with their parents at home, not everyone raised a hand.

“It was hard to ask at first, because it’s not really something you ask your parents,” student Lily Volmer said.

Jade Rivera’s dad was in the military at the time, and he had to report to his station immediately.

“They took my dad into NORAD, which is this cave in the middle of the mountains in Colorado,” she said.

Another lesson for the students to learn: how people in the United States mourned and worked to recover together.

“First responders from all over the country went straight to the World Trade Center,” Weber said.

Finally, she asks her students to take a picture from that time and write as if they know the person in the photo as a way to connect with the people who lost their lives 20 years ago.