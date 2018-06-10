"You hug them a little bit tighter, but at the same time you make them aware of the situation and talk to them about not getting into the vehicle, which is what everybody should do ... 2-, 3-, 4-year-old, you should start opening the dialogue - 'Don't get into the car unless Mommy or Daddy, Grandma or Grandpa are in the car,'" Loudermilk said.
As for parents, he said: "Look before you leave the vehicle. Always take that one second to make that turnaround and look ... If you're at the house and you can't find the child for a short period of time, the first place you should look is in the vehicle."
He also encouraged parents to put their cellphone, purse or bags in the back seat so they're forced to turn around before leaving the vehicle.
After the Mason death last year, Dawn Gardner, an injury prevention specialist at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, told WCPO a child dies every 10 days in the U.S. from being left in a car.
“Over half of the time, when a child dies from a heat stroke, it’s because the parents are thrown off their routine,” Gardner said.
Gardner said parents should put a reminder in their cell phone to make sure they look in the backseat before leaving car. She also suggested parents put an item like a purse or a briefcase in the backseat so they have to turn around to grab it.
Daycares can also be advised to call parents if the child has not arrived at the scheduled time, Gardner said