Reality TV star Julie Chrisley begins prison sentence in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will begin their prison sentences Tuesday. The husband-wife duo were sentenced to prison in late November for fraud and tax crimes.

Julie has been assigned to Federal Medical Center in Lexington. She was initially expected to be assigned near Todd in Florida, but was shifted to a facility that allows for medical and/or mental health care in Kentucky.

Todd has been assigned to FPC Pensacola, which is a minimum-security facility.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie was sentenced to seven years.

