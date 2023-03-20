House Judiciary demands NY prosecutor testify about Trump probe

The House Judiciary Committee is demanding that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg testify about potentially charging former President Trump for alleged hush money payments to a porn star.

A letter signed by Chairman Jim Jordan, a staunch Trump supporter, calls the potential indictment of Trump an "unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority."

Trump stated on his Truth Social platform on Saturday that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday for the payments made to Stormy Daniels, who claims she had a sexual encounter with the former president. However, there's been no official announcement from the district attorney.

The district attorney's office is expected to hear from a Trump ally on Monday. According to The Associated Press, attorney Robert Costello is expected to address the credibility of Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen, a key witness in the investigation.

The letter from Jordan also calls Cohen's credibility into account.

"Cohen has been vocal about his deeply personal animus toward President Trump," the letter states. "Under these circumstances, there is no scenario in which Cohen could fairly be considered an unbiased and credible witness."

In addition to asking for Bragg's testimony, the Judiciary Committee requested that his office turn over all communications it may have had with federal law enforcement agencies about the investigation into Trump.

Bragg has not publicly commented on the letter.

