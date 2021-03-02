WATCH: 'Hidden Bias of Good People' WCPO 9 Special

As the Tri-State region and the nation continue to grapple with issues of racial, ethnic, gender and other inequities that persist throughout our society today, WCPO, its parent company, E.W. Scripps, and all its other stations across the country have taken steps to examine how implicit bias plays a role in how we work and interact with others who have different perspectives and experiences from our own.

As part of those ongoing efforts, WCPO aired an hour-long special titled, "Hidden Bias of Good People," an interactive and conversational program with the goal of helping viewers understand the unconscious biases we all carry. After the program, WCPO hosted a Town Hall discussion on our streaming services such as Roku or Apple TV.

The term "implicit bias" -- also called "unconscious bias" -- refers to attitudes and beliefs that occur outside a person or community's conscious awareness and control.

Back in 2018, the staff at WCPO took a look at our own implicit biases and how they might impact how we cover communities throughout Greater Cincinnati. Staffers tested their own implicit bias using a Harvard University-generated test that you can take online here. We were surprised by our results.

In the years since, WCPO has continued to devote more and more resources to telling the stories of underrepresented or disadvantaged communities throughout our region.

"Hidden Bias of Good People” aired across Scripps' 61 local television stations. The program features host Bryant T. Marks, founder and chief equity officer of the National Training Institute on Race and Equity.

Marks is a diversity and implicit bias expert. He has provided training to police departments and to executives and professionals in educational institutions, nonprofit organizations and local and federal government agencies, among others.

Watch the hour-long "Hidden Bias of Good People" special in the player above.