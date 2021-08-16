Local immigrant 'very concerned' about family left in Afghanistan

LEBANON, Ohio — When Shafaq Hassan first arrived in the U.S. five years ago, he had high hopes for his hometown of Kabul and the family members there whom he'd told goodbye.

Now, as Afghanistan's capital has fallen back under Taliban rule, those dreams have turned to fears and tears.

"I want to cry for that situation," Hassan said, referring to the apparent regime change following the continued withdrawal of U.S. troops. "I can't sleep overnight."

Both he and his wife have family still living in Afghanistan, and he worries that his time spent contracting with U.S. and NATO forces before migrating to the Tri-State could put those family members in jeopardy.

"They are kind of in fear because maybe today, maybe tomorrow they get arrested," he told WCPO.

In addition to fearing for his family, Hassan said he's watched years of work dismantled in recent days.

"We built a lot of infrastructure for democracy, for human rights, for women," he said. "But now, everything gets destroyed in one week. So that's a lot of pressure on me."

Catholic Charities of Southwest Ohio — one of the local organizations that works to assist refugees resettling in the region — said it was unclear if or when more people might arrive in the Tri-State from Afghanistan.

Meantime, with phone calls into and out of Afghanistan hit or miss at best, all Hassan can do is wait and hope.

"It's a big shock to me," he said.