CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — While crews were away battling a vehicle fire, a person broke into a Clearcreek Township fire station and stole an ambulance, officials said Saturday.

Police believe the suspect broke a window to enter Fire Station 22 on East Lytle Five Points Road.

The ambulance was recovered at Dayton Children’s Hospital a short time later with no apparent damage, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Clearcreek police detectives at (937) 748-1267.

