FD: Ambulance stolen out of fire station, later recovered at Dayton hospital
Crews were away responding to vehicle fire
Posted: 2:50 PM, Oct 19, 2019
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — While crews were away battling a vehicle fire, a person broke into a Clearcreek Township fire station and stole an ambulance, officials said Saturday.
Police believe the suspect broke a window to enter Fire Station 22 on East Lytle Five Points Road.
The ambulance was recovered at Dayton Children’s Hospital a short time later with no apparent damage, according to a news release.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Clearcreek police detectives at (937) 748-1267.
