Two inmates escape from Brown County Jail, both back in custody

Jason Law
Posted at 9:25 AM, Sep 24, 2022
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Two inmates are back in police custody after escaping from the Brown County Jail, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No word yet on who the inmates were or how they were able to escape the jail this morning.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office will release an official statement regarding the situation later today.

