Tri-State families 'terrified' for loved ones still stuck in Afghanistan

Since Taliban fighters overtook most of Afghanistan over the weekend, Amin-Jan Ahmadzai is in his fourth day of tears over his daughter, stuck in Afghanistan.

"I can't even imagine what's going to be her situation," Ahmadzai tearfully told WCPO Tuesday, 7,000 miles away from his home country, from his daughter. "I talked to her and she is scared too much. She (is) in too much fear. It's not a good situation there.

Part of that fear, he said, stems from his former work as a translator for U.S. and NATO forces during the 20-year occupation. It was work that earned him and his family visas to move to Sharonville, Ohio.

The whole family moved except his daughter, who had already married and decided to stay. She's now hiding in Jalalabad, he said.

Sandy Spinner said she also has a son-in-law — an American citizen — stuck behind the Afghan border, where he'd been working as a representative for an American drug company. She and her adopted daughter — his wife — spoke with him over Facetime.

"I'm feeling powerless; I'm feeling confused; I'm feeling angry," Spinner said. "He's had to leave his job, and he's at home. He's frightened. His mother is terrified that the Taliban will come and conscript him or kill him because he was western. He has grown a beard and tried to blend in more. We're very worried."

Retired U.S. Air Force veteran Patrick Seiler said he forged relationships with locals during his deployments in Afghanistan, including Shafaq Hassan, who now lives in Lebanon, Ohio.

After working with him for years during the conflict, Seiler helped Hassan and his family get visas to move to the U.S. He said he cringes for Hassan and other families like Spinner's and Ahmadai's who have loved ones stuck in the besieged country.

"The Afghan people, I wonder what they think of us," he said. "That we just left..."

Meanwhile, Spinner — a board member for Cincinnati's Refugee Connect resettlement service — is writing to lawmakers, pushing whomever she can to help her son-in-law and others in similar spots.

But for now, it's mostly a waiting game with sleepless nights.