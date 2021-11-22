Join Toy Team 9 to help those in need

CINCINNATI — Join WCPO 9 and Kroger in making this holiday season a happy one for children and families in need. Our 11th annual Toy Team 9 toy drive supports nine local organizations whose mission is to help families. This year, the need is greater than ever.
Make a monetary donation at www.ToyTeam9.com. You can choose to donate to a specific organization or to the Toy Team 9 campaign. Donations to Toy Team 9 will be split evenly among the nine organizations.
For several families, collecting toys for Toy Team 9 is a tradition. If you have been collecting new toys and want to donate them, the organizations will have donation hours on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Don't let a pandemic stop you from putting a smile on a kid's face. Make a monetary donation today at www.ToyTeam9.com or an in-person toy donation at the locations listed below.
These locations will be accepting toy donations on Friday, Dec. 3, 9am – noon or as noted:
The Children’s Home
5050 Madison Road
Cincinnati, Ohio 45227
The Salvation Army (8:30am – 4pm)
114 E Central Parkway
Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
WCCS Head Start Health and Wellness Center (8am – 4pm)
333 Conover Drive, Suite A
Franklin, Ohio 45005
These locations will be accepting toy donations on Sunday, Dec. 4, 9am - noon:
Santa Maria Community Services Joe Williams Family Center
2312 Glenway Avenue
Cincinnati, Ohio 45204
Toys for Tots Cincinnati
3190 Gilbert Ave
Cincinnati, Ohio 45207
Butler Warren Toys for Tots
Boitnotts Custom
3226 Profit Drive.Fairfield, Ohio
Be Concerned
1100 Pike Street
Covington, Ky. 41011
Brighton Center
799 Ann St
Newport, Ky. 41071
Child Focus
4629 Aicholtz Road
Cincinnati, Ohio 45244