Join Toy Team 9 to help those in need

CINCINNATI — Join WCPO 9 and Kroger in making this holiday season a happy one for children and families in need. Our 11th annual Toy Team 9 toy drive supports nine local organizations whose mission is to help families. This year, the need is greater than ever.

Make a monetary donation at www.ToyTeam9.com. You can choose to donate to a specific organization or to the Toy Team 9 campaign. Donations to Toy Team 9 will be split evenly among the nine organizations.

For several families, collecting toys for Toy Team 9 is a tradition. If you have been collecting new toys and want to donate them, the organizations will have donation hours on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Don't let a pandemic stop you from putting a smile on a kid's face. Make a monetary donation today at www.ToyTeam9.com or an in-person toy donation at the locations listed below.

These locations will be accepting toy donations on Friday, Dec. 3, 9am – noon or as noted:

The Children’s Home

5050 Madison Road

Cincinnati, Ohio 45227

The Salvation Army (8:30am – 4pm)

114 E Central Parkway

Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

WCCS Head Start Health and Wellness Center (8am – 4pm)

333 Conover Drive, Suite A

Franklin, Ohio 45005

These locations will be accepting toy donations on Sunday, Dec. 4, 9am - noon:

Santa Maria Community Services Joe Williams Family Center

2312 Glenway Avenue

Cincinnati, Ohio 45204

Toys for Tots Cincinnati

3190 Gilbert Ave

Cincinnati, Ohio 45207

Butler Warren Toys for Tots

Boitnotts Custom

3226 Profit Drive.Fairfield, Ohio

Be Concerned

1100 Pike Street

Covington, Ky. 41011

Brighton Center

799 Ann St

Newport, Ky. 41071

Child Focus

4629 Aicholtz Road

Cincinnati, Ohio 45244