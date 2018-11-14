Beech Grove Cemetery cleanup helps man find parents' unmarked graves

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 14 at 3:56AM EST expiring November 15 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (HAMILTON COUNTY), Ohio -- Gordon Holcomb used to walk Beech Grove Cemetery row by row, searching for his parents' names on headstones.
The 81-year-old knew that his parents had been buried at Beech Grove, but he didn't know where in the cemetery. Over the years, the cemetery became neglected. There were potholes, sunken graves and lost paperwork.
A 9 On Your Side reporter walked with Holcomb in September. After that story aired, Holcomb received a call. Springfield Township had spent months remapping the cemetery's graves and they thought they finally had a match.